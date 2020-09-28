Here’s your chance to attend the 2020 Vancouver Island Economic Summit!

The Vancouver Island Economic Summit is one of the most anticipated business events of the year, a place where business leaders from all over the Island gather to meet, learn and get inspired. This year’s Summit is fully digital, offering over a dozen presentations over three days, from October 27 to 29, 2020.

Keynote speakers this year include tech humanist Kate O’Neill and UBC Sauder School of Business lecturer Justin G. Bull. Panel sessions cover timely issues, business opportunities and trends ranging from Indigenomics and reconciliation, the future of post-secondary education, tourism’s recovery, business going digital, sustainable economics, and seaweed aquaculture.

Douglas wants to give you a three-pack pass to the Summit! The winner can choose any three events within the Summit to attend.

To enter, fill out the form below. Contest deadline is October 20. The winner will be announced on October 21 or 22. Good luck!

Please review the complete contest rules and regulations here.

Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.