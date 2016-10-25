Douglas Vancouver Island Magazine
How to Spark Curiosity and Connection
With inspiring speakers, unexpected connections and a mission to share thought-provoking ideas, TEDx is returning to Victoria. This year’s TEDx is themed simply “It’s Up...
The Lords of Dogtown
Dog walking has become a professional service for as many as 100 companies in a region where there could be as many as 60,000...
City of Victoria seeks private site hosts for EV Fast Chargers
If you own or manage commercial land in Victoria, this is your chance to be part of an innovative initiative that benefits your community...
10 to Watch Winner 2023 – VoxCell BioInnovation
Sector: Biotechnology Year Launched: 2020 Founder: Karolina Valente Unique Selling Proposition: Creating human-like tissue to aid cancer research. Strategy:...
10 to Watch Winner – Apricell Biotechnology
Sectors: Technology and Health Year Launched: 2021 Founders: From left, Amir Seyfoori, CEO, and Matt Sutherland Unique selling...
10 to Watch Winner 2023 – Earlybird
Sector: Education Year Launched: 2021 Founders: From left, Renée Jordan and Sarah Hunter Unique selling proposition: Earlybird utilizes...
10 to Watch Winner 2023 – Cognito Health
Sectors: Medical and Health Year Launched: 2021 Founder: Armon Arani, CEO and co-founder Unique selling proposition: Cognito Health...
10 to Watch Winner 2023 – Refire Kitchen
Sector: Food and Beverage Year Launched: 2020 Founders: From left, Brian Newham, Tod Bosence and Rob Curtis Unique selling...
10 to Watch Winner 2023 – BCause
Sectors: Online Retail, Food and Beverage Year Launched: 2021 Founder: Mitch Hawes Unique selling proposition: BCause it’s time...
10 to Watch Winner 2023 – Ideas for Impact
Sector: Sustainability Strategy Consulting Year Launched: 2022 Founder: Joanna Buczkowska-McCumber Unique selling proposition: Solutions for businesses to meet...
10 to Watch Winner 2023 – PlentiFILL
Sector: Sales and Retail Year Launched: 2022 Founders: From left, Krystal Aikman and Stephanie Farrow Unique selling proposition:...
10 to Watch Winner 2023 – Circl
Sector: Technology Year Launched: 2021 Founder: Dr. Nolan Beise, CEO Unique selling proposition: Circl aims to empower people...
10 to Watch Winner 2023 – Foragers Galley
Sectors: Food, Agriculture, Retail Year Launched: 2020 Founders: From left, Janusz Urban, Brendan Harris and Jon Wright Unique selling...
Our favourite small-business blogs
Marie Forleo Her content is centred on female entrepreneurship and personal development. Sir Richard Branson, Tony Robbins and Oprah, among many others, have featured her...
Fossil Fuelled
Husband and wife Terry Ciotka and Carly Burbank opened their fossil restoration business Dino Lab 18 years ago. What started as just the two...
COAST Leading the Charge
*SPONSORED ARTICLE One local organization is equipping B.C.’s ocean innovators to take on the $3 trillion global blue economy. Spearheaded in 2021 by the South...
Oxio – aka the first internet provider you’ll actually like
*SPONSORED ARTICLE Did you know nearly HALF of Canadians would not recommend their current internet provider to their family, friends, or worst enemy? For too long,...
The Power of Branding
What do Costco and MEC have in common? They are the two most trusted brands in Canada. Now in its ninth year, the prestigious...
Forget Focusing on Change
In a 2007 interview with the Harvard Business Review, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos offered his famous take on predicting the future. “There’s a question that...
Talk Like TED
The hugely popular TEDx series provides inspiring examples of public speaking on topics as diverse as artificial intelligence and Buddhism. Effective speaking can captivate...
Douglas Roundtable: Port Alberni’s Innovation Economy
Port Alberni is experiencing a boom, thanks to the right leadership, revitalized economic partnerships and an increased interest in the city. This Douglas roundtable...
Douglas Roundtable: The Business of Going Green
Becoming a green business means taking concrete action, but what’s the right strategy to maintain profitability while moving towards a carbon neutral future? This...