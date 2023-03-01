Coming soon: Douglas magazine’s 2023 10 to Watch Awards

Douglas magazine’s annual 10 to Watch Awards are given to ten distinctive new businesses less than three years old who show incredible promise in their field.

Each year the 10 to Watch Awards are judged by a qualified independent panel of judges who reviews applications from an impressive number of startups vying to be chosen.

Winners receive well-deserved applause, build brand recognition and take the spotlight as we showcase the Island’s spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship.

In 2023 we will celebrate 14 years of the award program with an invite-only awards party and we will showcase the winners in our April/May 10 to Watch issue.

Over 90% of the 130 businesses celebrated so far have gone on to long term success, and several have received – and are receiving – international acclaim.

Our winners – like many startups before and after – have overcome all the challenges thrown their way and stand as shining examples of the immense talent that drives our business community.

Thank you to our Presenting Sponsor, Odlum Brown and Mark Mawhinney, Portfolio Manager, and to our supporting sponsors and event partners. We couldn’t do it without you!