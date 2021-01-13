Canoe Brewpub joins the CRAFT Beer Market Restaurant & Bar family

Victoria’s beloved harbourside brewpub will become part of the CRAFT Beer Market family from March 1st, marking the company’s first acquisition in Victoria as well as its first brewpub.

Don Calveley, founder and owner of the Truffles Group — whose brands include Cascadia Liquor, Truffles Catering, Habitat Catering, Sequoia Coastal Coffee, Victoria Butterfly Gardens, and Flight Cannabis — will continue to own the land, buildings and marinas at the Inner Harbour location and will be leasing the restaurant, patio and brewpub space to CRAFT.

“This is wonderful news for our guests, team and beer lovers in Victoria,” says Don Calveley, Founder, The Truffles Group. “CRAFT Beer Market brings the same commitment to community involvement, excellent service and outstanding food and beverage that have been the hallmark of Canoe Brewpub for the past 18 years.”

With nine locations across Canada, including one in Vancouver’s Olympic Village and another about to open in English Bay, CRAFT Beer Market was founded in 2011 in Calgary and is known for its commitment supporting local communities through partnerships and fundraising.

CRAFT Beer Market is respected for the way it has nurtured brewers. “I’ve been enthusiastic about the approach that CRAFT Beer Market takes to showcasing the brewers’ art since they opened nearly 10 years ago,” says Matt Phillips of Phillips Brewing. “It’s been an honour to be a partner of theirs as they have opened more locations in both eastern and western Canada, and I look forward to welcoming them to the neighbourhood.”

Customers won’t see changes in the immediate future, but renovations will come into play at some point. For now, mainstay beers will continue to be brewed while exploring new brewing cultures. “Our plan is to keep Canoe as Canoe for the time being,” says CRAFT founder and president PJ L’Heureux. “We admire Canoe as a community builder in the city and love the history of the building that is Canoe’s home.”