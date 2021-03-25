BCRFA creates #StandUpforService recognition campaign for restaurant workers

Islanders looking to show their appreciation for restaurant workers have a new way to do so. The BC Restaurant and Foodservice Association (BCRFA) has launched the #StandUpforService campaign, calling on the public to celebrate the people who make their restaurant visits memorable.

Until May 23 people can visit BCRFA.com and share stories of colleagues, servers, cooks, friends, or businesses who are providing a welcoming and unique dining experience while following best practices to combat COVID-19.

Each week, an outstanding restaurant worker will be selected to receive a prize, and at the campaign’s conclusion four of them will be highlighted on the BCRFA and BC Tastes Better Instagram pages.

Ian Tostenson, president and CEO, BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association said in a media release “we are incredibly proud of the efforts that restaurant, foodservice and pub staff are making to ensure that restaurants are rising to the occasion in the face of the most challenging time in a century. It takes a lot of effort and diligence to be on the front line, and we want restaurant staff to know we are there to support them and encourage them.”

The BCRFA have partnered with Sumac Ridge Estate Winery, Save-On-Foods stores, and Town Hall Brands to administer and promote #StandUpforService.

For details visit www.bcrfa.com/stand-up-for-service.